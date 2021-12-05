BARBARA ANN MINOR, 82, passed away peacefully at home, on November 30, 2021.
She was born on March 4, 1939, to the late Charles Henry and Mildred Sally Minor and was a lifelong resident of Charleston, WV.
Barbara graduated from Charleston High School and went on to work at the C&O Station. She then moved on to The S. Spencer Moore Company in downtown Charleston. After it closed, she worked at Stone and Thomas and then Elder-Beerman. Barbara loved helping customers and had her regulars that she called by name. You could hear her humming behind the counter as she checked out customers or carrying on small talk with them. Barbara embodied customer service, and you could tell by how the customers engaged with her.
"Barb", as she was affectionately called by family and friends, was an avid bowler and participated in different leagues through the years. She was also loved to pitch horseshoes and had that lefty spin, dropping ringers with regularity. Barb also enjoyed playing cards and games with her nieces and nephews. Her favorite card game was 500 Rummy, but her favorite game was Yahtzee. You could hear her shaking the dice and yelling Yahtzee into the wee hours of the night.
She loved sports and watched everything from basketball to golf. Barb was a diehard Los Angeles Laker fan who would give them the business when they didn't play well as recently as this season. Her favorite golfer was Tiger Woods and he also got a fussing out when he didn't play well. If you watched the game or the match with Barb, you would definitely be entertained. If sports weren't enough to keep her riled up, there was always politics. Her commentary was often more colorful than the pundits.
Most importantly, Barb was a family person. She loved her family and would do anything for her sister, her brothers, nieces, and nephews. She was like a second mother to her sister's children and made sure as they grew up, they had what they needed. Barb was always fun to be around and had quick wit that kept her family laughing. Her Elder-Beerman co-workers were her work family that she kept in contact with after she retired through, of all things, Facebook. Barb had some funny posts, but the posts let them know she cared and was thinking of them.
Barb is survived by her sister, Greta (William) Tyler of Charleston; brothers, Frank (Patricia) Minor, of Dunbar, Kenneth Minor and Ronald Minor, both of Charleston. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.