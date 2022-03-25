BARBARA ANN MOLNAR, 83 of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2022 at Stonerise Charleston surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on November 9, 1938 and grew up in Cabin Creek raised by her parents, Ed and Virginia Jarrett, along with her two sisters, Carol and Louise. She went to East Bank High School and later obtained her LPN license. She was a nurse for many years at St. Francis Hospital, Charleston Memorial, and a local nursing home. She raised her three kids with a whole lot of love. She enjoyed going to church with her parents and was a devout believer. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her grandmother Minerva (Hastings) Hodges, her parents Ed and Virginia Jarrett, her sister Carol Jefferies Morgan, late husbands Gilbert "Bob" Waggoner, and Billy Lynn Molnar.
She leaves behind her sister Louise Burger of AK, children, Debbie (Tom) Burnside of Campbells Creek, Rob (Jenna) Waggoner of Greenville, NC, and Billy L. (Donna) Molnar II of Charleston. She also leaves her grandchildren Tomi (Toby) McMillian of Nitro, Nikki (Scotty) Feldhaus of Charleston, Derek Waggoner of Greenville, NC, Michael Waggoner of Nashville, TN, Josh Armstead of Amma, and Lindsey (Brandon) Barnhouse of Clendenin. She has 10 great grandchildren and many friends.
The family would like to thank Stonerise Charleston for all the wonderful, compassionate care she received the last four years there. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Marmet First Baptist Church, 8716 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, WV 25315.
Services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at Marmet First Baptist Church with a viewing from 4-6 p.m., and a service starting at 6. Her son in law: Pastor Thompson Burnside will be officiating. Per family wishes Barbara will be cremated after the service.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.