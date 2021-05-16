BARBARA ANN QUERRY VALENTINE, 80, of Smithers, WV, left this world for heaven on May 14, 2021. While she will be missed by those left behind, she is no longer in pain from RA, breathing much easier, and rejoicing with Jesus, the angels, and loved ones gone before her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Althea Arbaugh Querry, husband Tommy Valentine, sister Judy Profitt, and daughter-in-law Kathy Valentine.
She survived by her children Diana (Lorenzo) Sandoro of Montgomery, and Danny Valentine of Powell, OH; grandchildren Colt Sandoro of Montgomery and Alex (Madison) Sandoro of Scott Depot; brother Jack Querry of Deepwater (?), sister Lisa Bane (Hurricane), several nieces and nephews, and her beloved pets Buddy and Molly.
Barbara's funeral will be 2 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Carbondale Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call 2 hours prior to service at the church. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Please follow the guidelines for COVID-19 by practicing the suggested social distance and wearing a mask.