Barbara Ann Smith Holliday

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BARBARA ANN SMITH HOLLIDAY, of Julian, Boone County, passed through the valley of the shadow of death on May 14, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West.

Barbara was born on March 20, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph E. Stringer and Valesta J. Key, both of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Julie (Joyce) Ann Smith; and her first husband, Gaylord H. Smith.

Barbara was a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church of Morrisvale, W.Va., and a former employee of WV Workers Compensation and Brickstreet. After retiring, she became part of the Foster Grandparent Program through United Way for Brookview Elementary and with Madison Baptist Preschool, which she loved.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Russell) Silva of Morrisvale, Charles Smith of Julian and Faith (Jeff) Woodrum of Sod; brother, Gary (Tana) Giffin of Warren County, Ohio; grandchildren, Aimee (Calvin) Jackson and Chris (Deidra) Silva; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Gunner and Marlee Silva and Fiona Jackson.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and cousins.

One of her happiest recent moments was her admission to the National Society of The Daughters of the American Revolution.

She will be laid to rest with a graveside service, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Hill Cemetery, Julian, Boone County.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is honored to be assisting the Holliday family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 15, 2020

Arvon, Charles - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Gardner, Londa - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Jackson, Alisha - 2 p.m., Hinkle Family Cemetery, Craigsville.

Johnson, Nancy - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Johnson, Wandel - 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Layne Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCord, Shelia - 1 p.m., Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston.

Miller, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.