BARBARA ANN SMITH HOLLIDAY, of Julian, Boone County, passed through the valley of the shadow of death on May 14, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Barbara was born on March 20, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph E. Stringer and Valesta J. Key, both of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Julie (Joyce) Ann Smith; and her first husband, Gaylord H. Smith.
Barbara was a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church of Morrisvale, W.Va., and a former employee of WV Workers Compensation and Brickstreet. After retiring, she became part of the Foster Grandparent Program through United Way for Brookview Elementary and with Madison Baptist Preschool, which she loved.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Russell) Silva of Morrisvale, Charles Smith of Julian and Faith (Jeff) Woodrum of Sod; brother, Gary (Tana) Giffin of Warren County, Ohio; grandchildren, Aimee (Calvin) Jackson and Chris (Deidra) Silva; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Gunner and Marlee Silva and Fiona Jackson.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and cousins.
One of her happiest recent moments was her admission to the National Society of The Daughters of the American Revolution.
She will be laid to rest with a graveside service, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Hill Cemetery, Julian, Boone County.
