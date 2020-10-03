Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBARA ANN WHEELER THEWES, 81, of Leroy, WV, formerly of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 17, at Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Sod, WV. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org