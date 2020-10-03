BARBARA ANN WHEELER THEWES, 81, of Leroy, WV, formerly of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 17, at Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Sod, WV. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
