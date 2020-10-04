BARBARA ANN WHEELER THEWES,
On Monday, September 28, 2020, Heaven's choir gained an angel, Barbara Ann Wheeler Thewes of LeRoy, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Roane General Hospital. Barbara was born at home in Alum Creek WV, November 24, 1938, to Dallas and Myrtle Wheeler. She was the 11th of 14 children.
Barbara was an artist whose talents were represented in her beautiful pieces of jewelry and the many quilted and crocheted scarves and blankets she made with love for her family and friends. She was an avid gardener who had a gift and passion for producing the most bountiful gardens year after year. She was a Christian who raised three God loving children, a homemaker and caregiver. She was like a mother to her nieces, nephews and so many others that fell in love with her kind and gentle nature and simply called her MOM. She was a caregiver to her mother and husband and exemplified unconditional love for them both until the end of their lives. Barbara was the best country cook around, winning several cornbread & chili contests. She loved playing card games such as Skip Bo, Double Rummy and Phase 10. She taught all her kids and grandkids that it was okay to lose because she always won. She enjoyed being outside and loved playing horseshoes and cornhole with her friends and family. Barbara's passion for life was known to everyone when she sang for the Lord. For many years she was a member of a traveling quartet, "The Spiritual Divines" sharing the Gospel and touching those that were lost through her heavenly voice. Her favorite pastime was singing and writing songs for the Lord. She would sing and play her spoons at every family gathering. Even at the end of her days when her breathlessness wouldn't allow her to take steps she could stand and loudly sing, praising and worshipping her Lord and Savior. Her heart's desire and her last wishes were for her family and friends to know her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and meet her in heaven some day.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas & Myrtle Wheeler, her husband, Jacob William Thewes, brothers; Garfield, Clifford, Ronald, Ward, Travis, David Wheeler; Sister's Llewellyn Burns, Monzella Halimon, Mary Myers, and Wilda Turley. She is survived by her brother; Dallas Gerald Wheeler of CA; three children, Candy Payne (Bruce) of St. Albans WV, Jack Thewes (Paula) of Alum Creek WV, and Patricia Burdette (Ron) of LeRoy WV. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; Brittany Thomas, Jheri Beth Kennedy, Emilee, Bekah, John, Matthew and Faith Payne, Paige and Trevor Thewes, and Zane Burdette; three great grandchildren; Kennedy and Landry Thomas and River Kennedy, who were all the "apples of her pie."
A special "Going Home Celebration" Service will be held for all her family and friends on Saturday, October 17, at 2 pm at Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church 1446 Midway Road Sod, WV with Pastor Jason Sparks officiating.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the people that took exceptional care of their mother in the past years; Dr. Tom Takubo & Staff at Pulmonary Associates of Charleston; Dr. Michelle Burdette and staff at Ashton Medical, Charleston WV; Dr. Luke Martin & Staff at St. Francis Wound Care Center, Amedisys Home Health and staff, Ripley WV and finally Roane General Hospital, Dr. Niraj Mohan, Dr. Chris Lambert, Dr. Brandon Cestaric and the team of Nurses, Respiratory Therapist, Pharmacist and Dietary that not only cared for our mother when we were not able to be there but treated her like a "Queen" and her family like "Royalty". A special "sincere thanks" to Dawn Karwacki for holding her hand and providing her and her family with love and friendship during a very difficult time.
