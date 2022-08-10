Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Anne Coffman Waldeck
On August 7, 2022, BARBARA ANNE WALDECK, passed peacefully surrounded by her sister, husband, children, and grandchildren at her home on Shady Lane, Hot Springs, VA.

Barbara was born at Mountain State Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, on December 26, 1946. She was the eldest child of Talma Nadine Coffman née Fisher and Jesse James Coffman. In addition to her parents, her formative years were strongly influenced by her paternal grandmother, Julia Coffman Boggess, and as well as her paternal step-grandfather, Odford Hansford "Od" Boggess. Grandpa Boggess was the only person to ever love her un-conditionally, and it was his views on equality and individual worth that would shape most of her political and social ideals.

