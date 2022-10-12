Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Anne Harless
SYSTEM

BARBARA ANNE HARLESS, age 74, was reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, the late Dallas Ray Harless on October 9, 2022, having succumbed to glioblastoma; a type of primary brain cancer. She was born the fifth of ten siblings to Opal Marie McNeely and Martin Luther Gunnoe on September 4, 1948 in Bob White, WV.

Barbara devoted her life to caring for others. She attended Van High School but was unable to graduate with her class. Instead, she took on the role of mother to her younger brothers Wilburn Ranny and William Robert Gunnoe. She spent the next six decades loving them as her own.

Recommended for you