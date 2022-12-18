Our beloved mother and wife, BARBARA "ANNY" SPEARS, 67, of Foster, WV formerly of Cedar Grove, WV departed this earthly life and arrived safely home on December 16, 2022. She was a follower of our Lord Jesus Christ and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was a faithful woman who desired to serve the Lord on a daily basis, even during time of illness. Barbara's children and family were her life and her best friends. Barbara loved reading her Bible, praying for and with others, and spending time with her family.
Barbara was proud of her children in each and everything that they did. Through all of the basketball and baseball games she would be proudly in the stands cheering them on, and even more if they weren't doing so good. You also couldn't have an Anny without a Spike. Spike and Anny met over an ad in the newspaper from there it was forever. She never missed an opportunity to sing and rejoice in the Lord and her favorite thing to do on Sunday's was to sing her solos. She was a teacher of many students and each one that passed through her classroom she held in her heart forever. She remembered every child she taught and every child remembered "Mrs. K".
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband Charles "Spike" Spears, her daughters, Holly (Mike) Necessary, Ashleigh (Zachary) Keeney, and son Joshua (Stephanie) Spears; sisters, Pattie Tennant, Susan (Eddie) Sharps. She loved her grandson, Pierce Necessary the most and would talk about him any chance she could get. She had so many cherished nieces and nephews of whom she loved. Barbara loved her dog Charley along with her grand dogs Brodie, Bailey, Moose, Bear, Hank, and Cash.
A service will be held to celebrate and honor her memory at Cooke Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 with visitation from 5 - 6 p.m., with service to follow led by Pastor Greg Smith. In lieu of donations, the family wishes you to donate to B.A.R.C or the Union Mission where she loved to volunteer. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Spears Family.