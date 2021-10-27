Thank you for Reading.

BARBARA ARDITH FACEMYRE, 61, of Sissonville, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021.

She was born October 3, 1960, in Charleston, WV and was the eldest child of Georgia Haynes and the late Robert Haynes.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Haynes and by the love of her life, husband Jacob Facemyre.

She is survived by her beloved daughters Amanda Pauley (Jay), Sheila Jett (Ryan), and Destinee Mulcahy (Jack); grandchildren Harlee Britton (Andrew), Shania Pauley (Brett), Samuel Jett, Autumn Pauley, Simeon Jett, Solomon Jett, Susanna Jett, and Sawyer Mulcahy; great-grandchildren Liam Reed and Layla Britton;

precious mother Georgia Haynes; dear sister Greta Reed (David), and brother Elmer Haynes.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Elkview Baptist Church in Elkview, WV.

