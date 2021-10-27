Barbara Ardith Facemyre Oct 27, 2021 43 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARBARA ARDITH FACEMYRE, 61, of Sissonville, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021.She was born October 3, 1960, in Charleston, WV and was the eldest child of Georgia Haynes and the late Robert Haynes.She is preceded in death by her father Robert Haynes and by the love of her life, husband Jacob Facemyre.She is survived by her beloved daughters Amanda Pauley (Jay), Sheila Jett (Ryan), and Destinee Mulcahy (Jack); grandchildren Harlee Britton (Andrew), Shania Pauley (Brett), Samuel Jett, Autumn Pauley, Simeon Jett, Solomon Jett, Susanna Jett, and Sawyer Mulcahy; great-grandchildren Liam Reed and Layla Britton;precious mother Georgia Haynes; dear sister Greta Reed (David), and brother Elmer Haynes.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Elkview Baptist Church in Elkview, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara Ardith Facemyre Amanda Pauley Christianity Robert Haynes Wv Destinee Mulcahy Georgia Haynes Grandchild Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Howard Lee "Bucky" Boyce Jr. Blank Renee Johnson Blank Christopher Michael Boggs Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 27, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts