Barbara Bradford Parker
BARBARA BRADFORD PARKER of Foster, WV, born January 31, 1947 in Hadlock, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, WV with her husband of 47 years, Daniel M. Parker, holding her hand.

She was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Bradford and Monnie Custis Bradford of Hadlock, Virginia.

