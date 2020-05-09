BARBARA C. MILAM, 91, of St. Albans, passed on May 4, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Lake Lane Cemetery in Heaters.
Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020
Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.
Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle.
Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.
Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.