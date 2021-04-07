Jesus opened his arms and said "Welcome Home" to BARBARA CAROL HILL on April 4, 2021.
Barbara was a compassionate and kind soul who left a mark on everyone she met. Her laugh was contagious and she had a servant's heart often helping those in need especially her family. She loved, adored, and cherished her family especially her husband and daughter. Her husband referred to her as "baby doll". God blessed her and her husband with a daughter Candace but she was a mother to many. She taught us all to be kind and take care of each other, laugh when you can and don't chew with your mouth open.
Barbara was survived by her loving husband: Tim Hill; daughter; Candace and Andrew Branard; brothers: Terry and Julie Slater, Tony and Cheryl Hall, Ralph Hall and Eugene Slater, (deceased) sister: Pam Harper; mother and father: Doris and Bill Hall (deceased), Tim's mother and father: Martha and Harvey Hill, Tim's brothers Andrew Hill, Tom and Janet Hill. Several nieces and nephews, Lindsey (who was like a daughter) and Thomas Lahmer, Dalton Hall, Ron Harper, Jessica Harper, Gary Harper, Scott Slater, TJ and Kristi Slater, Alicia and Joey Featherstone, Brianna and Chris Ramsey, Bethany and Billy Hall; plus great nieces and nephews: Aiden, Chase, Brooke, Scarlett, Sierra, Starla, Shantel, Savannah, Alexis, Troy, Brooks, Hunter, Logan, Sarah, Trip, Emily, Jaden and JayCee; great-great nephew Roman. Special thanks to her cousin and best friend, Marla Dreiling.
Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Joel Harpold and Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com