BARBARA CURRY, 67, of Dunbar Joined the Lord in heaven on January 8, 2021 after a long illness.
Barbara retired from Kroger and was a member of Dunbar Mountain Mission.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Moffatt; mother, Hazel Burdette; stepfather, Boby Burdette; and her daughter, Lori Curry.
Barbara will be missed by her husband, Walter Curry; daughter, Melissa Curry; granddaughters, Ray, Zania, and Laila; grandson, Caleb; great granddaughter, Azariah; brother, Rick Toni; and sister, Robin Bobby.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.