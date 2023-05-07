Thank you for Reading.

Barbara D. Palmer
SYSTEM

BARBARA D. PALMER's family is saddened by her death on April 22, 2022.

Born in Montgomery, WV in 1937, she grew to become a very generous, caring person whom many called friend. When she was a 15-year-old high school senior, her friends often teased her saying "you may be smart but we can drive." She earned her BBA at Marshall University when only 19. In 1974, she received a Master in Public Administration degree at WV College of Graduate Studies.

Tags

Recommended for you