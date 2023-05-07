BARBARA D. PALMER's family is saddened by her death on April 22, 2022.
Born in Montgomery, WV in 1937, she grew to become a very generous, caring person whom many called friend. When she was a 15-year-old high school senior, her friends often teased her saying "you may be smart but we can drive." She earned her BBA at Marshall University when only 19. In 1974, she received a Master in Public Administration degree at WV College of Graduate Studies.
Barbara began her successful career in 1958 at the WV Department if Natural Resources as a payroll officer. She held a series of administrative posts and retired from her position as personnel administrator after 31 years of DNR service. After retiring, she became an administrator for the new WV Division of Environmental Protection helping establish its structure plus refining and implementing procedures for effective administrative services in a variety of areas,
Barbara made significant contributions to the International Personnel Management Association (currently PSHRA) at state and regional levels over 18 years. A charter member of the WV Chapter and officer for 10 years, she also served four years on the executive committee of the Eastern (US) Region. The WV chapter awarded her lifetime membership in 1990 for service to the profession and the chapter.
She is preceded in death by her sister Kaye Eddy and niece, Sherry Griffith.
Barbara is survived by Charles "Bill" Lewis, her longtime companion; her sisters Connie Wallace (Larry) and Marion Squires; her nieces Sandra Grishaber (Rob) and Allyson Witkowski and her daughter Ella Witkowski; nephews, Kevin Squires, Chaz Griffith and his children, Michael Scarberry (Jessica) and their children, Josh Fix (Tiffany) and their daughter; and many cousins.
Barbara enjoyed a special bond with Roby Estep, Bill Lewis' grandchild, developed when he was a young child. After her marriage to Gordon Palmer ended, she remained close to his family "brother" Bill and Dodi Palmer and their children Beth, Cass and Sam; "sister" Carol Palmer her children, Sean and Shannon.
Per Barbara's request, their will be no services scheduled.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.