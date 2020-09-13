Barbara Dixon

BARBARA ANNE DIXON, 83, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
She was born in Charleston to the late Robert T. and Gertrude Barnett Shideler. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Woods.
Barbara was a homemaker and a Christian.
Surviving are her loving husband of 67 years, Everett R. Dixon; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Dave Adkins of St. Albans, Cara and Larry Jarvis of Hurricane; son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Pearl Dixon of South Charleston; sister, Elizabeth Escue (Jack) of Danville, VA. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Per Barbara's request, she will be cremated and no services will be scheduled at this time.
You may visit Barbara's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Dixon family.