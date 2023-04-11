BARBARA E. TAYLOR of Clay, WV went home to be with the lord on April 8, 2023. Barbara passed away at the CAMC Hospice Center of a long illness.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.
Barbara was born to Edith Grace Gratz and Elmer Legg on December 03, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Alex Paul Taylor, one grandson: Jeremy Ferrebee, her mother, Edith and her father Elmer, her two sisters Rosemary Canfield and Pauline Moran, and her brother William Gratz Jr.
Barbara was a loving and caring person and enjoyed life. She was an avid quilter and many of her quilts were on display in Charleston WV and other areas. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was a homemaker for many years and returned to the work force after the death of her husband at an early age.
She is survived by her daughter: Paula Taylor Grose and her daughter, Amanda Grose, her daughter Jennifer (Andy) Bragg and her two children, Taylor and Nicholas, her son Timothy S Taylor, and her son Sammy L Taylor and his children, Adam, Allison, and Samantha. Her sisters Sharon (Donald) Salisbury of Clendenin, Naomi (Tom) Ferrebee of Clay, her brothers Richard Gratz of Arizona, and Ronald Gratz of Florida. All her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Wilson-Shamblin-Smith Funeral Home Clay, WV.
Many thanks to the Hospice of CAMC, and staff at CAMC for her care.