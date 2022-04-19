BARBARA EILEEN ROSE WESTFALL passed away April 16, 2022, after bravely battling cancer with her family by her side.
She was born on May 12, 1961 to the late Joe D. Rose and Betty Elmore Rose Morris and was also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Gary Westfall, and sister Yvonne (Bonnie) Hodges.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Chad) Bostic of Bruceton Mills, WV; son, Garry Jr. (Amanda) Westfall of Amma, WV; sister, Betty Jo (Rose) Hill (Rick) of Bridgeport, WV; brother, Jack (Suzanne) Rose of Clendenin, WV; very special cousin she thought of as a sister, Norma Longsworth of FL; special cousin, Bill Gibson of Shrewsbury, WV; five grandchildren (Ethan and Kinsley Bostic; Kelli, India, and Faith McClanahan); one great granddaughter, Braylee McClanahan; and numerous nieces and nephews she loved very dearly. All will miss her immensely.
Barbara raised her children with love and devotion. She loved her entire family, she worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, forgave them, and always kept on loving them.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her Hospice nurse, Candice, for love and devotion to Barbara.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made to Hospice Care of Charleston.
A funeral service will be at 11:30am on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 10:30am-11:30am on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.