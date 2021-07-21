BARBARA ELLEN CONLEY, 86, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday July 19, 2021 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond Grose and Hollie Foster Grose. She was also preceded in death by her husband Adam Conley; daughter, Debbie McClure; sister, Rebecca Grose; and Hubert Grose.
Barbara was a former employee of CAMC General Division and also a former employee of Arthur B. Hodges.
She is survived by: children, Daniel Conley of Clendenin, Lynn Carte Hodges and husband, Randy of Mint Hill, NC, Becky Conley, David Conley and his wife, Cindy, Beverly Hopkins and her husband, Grover, Dale Conley and his wife, Debra all of Clendenin and Dawn Myers and her husband, Tom of Sistersville, WV; brothers, Clemer Grose, Jesse Grose and Cecil Grose all of Clendenin; sister, Carolyn Whitt of Asheville, NC; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the Medical Staff of SCIU Memorial and also a sincere thanks to Dr. Al Asidi for their care for Barbara.
The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday July 22 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will also be held 2 p.m., at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin with Pastor Mike Todorovich officiating. Burial will be in Conley Family Cemetery Barren Creek Road, Clendenin.
