BARBARA ELLEN (DUNN) WILSON, 85 of Ripley, passed away May 9, 2021 in Charleston General Hospital following a short illness.
She was born August 14, 1935 in Bridgeport, WV, a daughter of the late Robert and Blanche Fishbaugh Dunn. Barbara was a graduate of Bridgeport High School Class of 1954 and a graduate of Pittsburgh Beauty College in 1955. She attended the Bridgeport United Methodist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She and her husband, Ellis, moved to Ripley and were active in Jaycees, softball at KERA, as well as supporting their children in the Ripley High Band Boosters as well as the Athletic Boosters, Rainbow girls and attending all of their events. She and Ellis always treasured the time spent with friends and family on camping trips to Kings Island and summers at Rippling Waters or playing cards. She always supported her grandchildren by helping in their various adventures.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ellis Lyle Wilson; daughter Susan M. (Rex) Chambers of Ravenswood; son Rodney A. (Jennifer) Wilson of Ripley; grandchildren Nathen Slavin, Kristen (Matthew) Martin, Jordan (Jessica) Slavin, Ryan (Heather) Chambers, Megan (Caleb) Lanning, Morgan (Adam) Canady and Allison Wilson; great grandchildren, Wesley, Ava, Kaylyn, Claire, James, Ellie, Sloane, Miles, Gage, Ethan and Silas and a brother Richard Wayne Dunn of Bridgeport.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Slavin; brothers Robert "Bob" Dunn and Ralph Willis Dunn; sister Brenda Fox.
Funeral Service will be 2 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com