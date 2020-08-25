BARBARA IRENE CHAPMAN, 93, passed away peacefully after a long illness with her loving family by her side on Saturday August 22, 2020 at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on August 9, 1927 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Barber Vincent Hudson & Minnie Urean (Oldaker) Hudson.
Along with her parents Barbara is reunited in passing with her brothers, Leonard Hudson, Gerald Hudson, Harold Hudson, and her sister, Christine Rife.
Barbara proudly served her country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following her honorable discharge, Barbara's patriotism lead her to work for the Central Intelligence Administration and also lead her to be a successful and skilled secretary for the US Federal Government. Upon Barbara's well-deserved retirement in 1992, she was able to enjoy the finer things in life. She was a faithful woman who attended Davis Creek Church of God. Her selfless demeanor made her a staple in her community. In her free time, Barbara loved to read, do crossword puzzles and go for long walks. Barbara will be deeply missed but remembered for her strong faith, love for helping those in need and for her giving nature.
Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her children, Robert Michael Chapman and his wife, Cindy of Athens, Ohio & Amy R. Wielkopolan of Murrells Inlet; her adoring grandchildren, Andrew Wallace, Jason Wallace, Kelsey Chapman, & Grant Chapman; five great-grandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; sisters, Sandy Martin of Shallote, NC& Nancy Cogan of Texas; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Graveside Service in celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Thursday August 27, at 1 p.m., at Oldaker Cemetery, Buffalo, WV 25033. Please have floral tributes delivered to Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Rd. Buffalo, WV 25033.
