BARBARA J. MILLER, age 90, died July 2, 2022. She was born November 26, 1931 in Lewisburg, West Virginia where she resided until May 2018. She attended Bolling School while she was in Lewisburg and was a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church. She was employed by The Greenbrier Hotel, Bendix Corporation and various other employments.
She is survived by her six children, Ervina J. Chinnery (Lionel) of Charleston, West Virginia, Merril S. Miller (Venus) of Detroit, Michigan, Rebecca W. Miller of Charleston, West Virginia, Carol J. Robinson of Charleston, West Virginia, Tracy G. Hutchings of North Carolina and Gregory D. Miller of Charleston, West Virginia; brother, Richard Brown of Lewisburg, West Virginia. She had 12 grandchildren and was also a great grandmother. Barbara had a host of friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death was her mother, Minnie G. Morgan; grandparents, Charlie and Mandy Lewis; brother, Lt. Col, Lee Carlos Lewis; grandsons, Terrill Miller and Curtis L. Miller; son-in-law, Marshall F. Robinson and her dear companion, Lawrence (Bus) Cooley.
There will be a private homegoing service. A repast/reception will be at Grace Bible Church located at 600 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV on July 16, 2022 at 3 p.m., for family and friends to break bread together and to celebrate Barbara's life.