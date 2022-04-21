BARBARA J. (NEAL) MAYS of Fola, WV was born June 2, 1940, and left this world peacefully with her family by her side on April 12, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents Esker and Madge (Legg) Neal; Her sisters, Catherine Knight, and Beatrice Boggs; son -in-law, Bailey White; and her life- long friend, Ann Osborne.
She left behind her loving husband of 62 Years, Junior Mays; her children, Debbie White, Pam (Chad) Boggs, Renee (Jonathan) Brown, and Rebecca Mays; grandchildren, Kevin (Tiffany), Kristian (Brian), Corey (Felicia), Jeremy, Logan (Autumn), Ethan, Brandon, Nathaniel, and Keaton and future spouses; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kaeden, Paisley, Kayson, Kohen, Layla and Copelyn and 2 grand dogs, which all love and miss her dearly.
All who knew her, loved her.
She loved her family, feeding the birds all year long, planting flowers and canning, and always eager to cook for her grandchildren.
Her contagious smile and laugh will be missed by her family and those that loved her.
Funeral service for Barb was held on Tuesday April 19, 2022, at Wilson Smith Funeral home at 1 with Jonathan Brown and Daniel Tanner officiating, burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Visitation was Monday night with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay WV.