BARBARA JANE SMITH, 69, of Charleston passed away on November 18, 2022 after a long illness.
Jane was born in Sutton, West Virginia on December 30, 1952 and was a 1970 graduate of Dupont High School. She was a hairdresser for 50 years, the last 42 of which as the owner of Jane's Cut & Curl on Campbell's Creek. She was a member of Spring Fork Baptist Church where she had been a member of the Ladies Circle.
She was an amazingly caring wife, daughter and mother who brought with her a loving smile to any room she was in. She enjoyed the company of her family, friends and her lifelong customers and will truly be missed by many.
Preceding her in death are her mother, Nora Baughman, and granddaughter, Ari.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Tom Smith; son, Patrick Smith and daughter, Andrea Smith, all of Charleston; father, Jim Baughman of Charleston; brother, Ed Baughman of Birch River; granddaughter, Jocelyn; grandson, Abel; and a host of friends and family.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home in Malden, West Virginia with burial service at noon the following day on the family farm in Nicholas County. Pastor Mike Long will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.