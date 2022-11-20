Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Jane Smith
BARBARA JANE SMITH, 69, of Charleston passed away on November 18, 2022 after a long illness.

Jane was born in Sutton, West Virginia on December 30, 1952 and was a 1970 graduate of Dupont High School. She was a hairdresser for 50 years, the last 42 of which as the owner of Jane's Cut & Curl on Campbell's Creek. She was a member of Spring Fork Baptist Church where she had been a member of the Ladies Circle.

