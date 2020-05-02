Barbara Jean Adkins

BARBARA JEAN ADKINS, of West Hamlin, passed away on April 29, 2020, at home at the age of 55 years, 5 months and 6 days. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

