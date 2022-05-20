Barbara Jean “Barb” Lo Lowe May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARBARA JEAN "BARB" LOWE, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. There will be no public services. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Parkersburg Barbara Jean Lowe Public Service Funeral Home Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight David Leon Compton David P. VanHorn Blank Michael R. McVay Donna Lynn Barnes Blank Branden Allen Stewart Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Robert V. “Bob” Harper Jennings W. Hamilton David W. Richardson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy