"Say not in grief that she is no more, but say in thankfulness that she was".
BARBARA JEAN BAYS, 80, of Elkview, passed into peace, light and rest on Friday, April 29, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born May 20, 1941, she was preceded in death by her parents Christine Walls McCallister and Bill McCallister, and adoptive father M.L. "Jimmy" Hill. Also preceding her in death was her much beloved daughter Lisa Bays Crihfield; grandson Zachary Bays Hunter; sister Janice Hill Meadows, brother Dr. Maxwell Hill, Jr., and infant brother John Eric Hill.
After graduating from Duval High School in 1958, she married the love of her life, Jack Bays. For over 63 years, their love, friendship, and faithfulness never dimmed or wavered. She was also a 1973 graduate of the Garnet Practical Nursing School. During her nursing career, she worked for several Charleston area hospitals and doctors. After retiring from nursing, she was a volunteer for the Kanawha County Library.
Barbara was a bright, gentle, loving soul, blessed with many gifts. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting, gardening, reading, singing in the choir, and crossword puzzles. One of her greatest joys was traveling and camping with her husband and family. Prior to her illness, she was a long-standing and faithful member of Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church, serving wherever needed over the years.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Jack Bays; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Arch G. "Slick" Hunter, Jr.; grandson Travis L. Smith; son-in-law Greg Crihfield; sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Bill Saul; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, with Pastor Robert Fulton officiating. Interment will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be at the funeral home two hours prior to the service time on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Barbara's memory to Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church, 19 Jarrett St., Elkview, WV 25071, or the Alzheimer's Foundation.