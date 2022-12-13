Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Jean Goins
BARBARA JEAN GOINS, 77 of Winifrede went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

Barbara was a homemaker and a loving mother. She loved spending time with her sons, daughters in law, grandkids and great grandkids.

