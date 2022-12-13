BARBARA JEAN GOINS, 77 of Winifrede went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Barbara was a homemaker and a loving mother. She loved spending time with her sons, daughters in law, grandkids and great grandkids.
Barbara was born February 24, 1945 to the late Royce and Hazel Hanson Fleck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Woody William Goins Sr., daughter: Della O. Goins and sister: Virginia Smith.
Left to cherish her memories are: sons: Woody W. (Debra) Goins Jr., Kevin R. (Janci) Goins, brother: Roy E. (Sandy) Fleck of Marmet, sisters: Donna Bonds of Marmet, Jane Fleck of Marmet, grandchildren: Megan Goins Mooney, Travis A. Goins, Brianna Goins, Dylan Goins, great grandchildren: Logan and Chase Mooney, Axl Goins and several nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
The family would like to thank the Hospice House at CAMC Memorial for their love and care for Barbara during her last days.
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Wednesday December 14, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastor Timmy Cooper officiating. Visitation is 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Per her wishes, she will be cremated after the service and interment of her ashes will be at Montgomery Memorial Park, London at a later date.