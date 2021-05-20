BARBARA JEAN HEATER 79, of Tornado passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
She was born in South Charleston to the late Robert and Gertrude White Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bobby" Miles.
Barbara was a retired secretary from the City of St. Albans, Street and Sanitation Department. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School and also a Majorette for the Red Dragons.
Surviving are her loving husband of 29 years, Marlin E. Heater; son Ronnie Miles (Beth), step-son, Edward Heater (Hemi), step-daughters, Connie Lyons (Russell) and Beth Harding (Darren); sister, Sandy Deardorff (Ray); granddaughter, Tori Miles, 8 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Marvin McClure officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, In memory of Barbara Jean Heater, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
