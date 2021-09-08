Barbara Jean King Wilson

BARBARA JEAN WILSON, n e KING, was born on August 22nd, 1941, in Charleston, West Virginia to Paul and Virginia (Wolfe) King. She was an only child but often spoke of spending afternoons playing with her dear cousins and friends who lived in her
neighborhood. Barbara looked back on her childhood memories with joy and spoke of them with much fondness. She attended Stonewall Jackson High School and went on to raise six beautiful children to whom her heart always belonged.
As a home healthcare provider, Barbara's passion was caring for others, especially those who could not always advocate for themselves. She invested years of her life in meeting the physical needs of her patients with excellent care, as well as their spiritual and emotional needs through companionship, laughs, prayers, and a mutual respect that turned friends into family. She was a caregiver not only professionally, but also to so many in the community and her church. Barbara was always adding more "adopted family" by taking in and loving so many.
One of the many scriptures found handwritten on notebook paper in her Bible is one she lived by example every day: "Jesus said unto Him, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. this is the first and greatest commandment. and the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself." - Matthew 22: 37-39
If you were blessed enough to know Barbara, you know her home was a place of refuge where you would always be welcomed with a cup of coffee, a big hug and a warm home-cooked meal. Barbara was an amazing cook and fed family, friends and even strangers at her table. Her recipes will always be in the hearts and kitchens of those who cherish her memory.
Barbara, known as Mommaw to most, went to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 25th 2021. Our hearts are broken at the loss of such a strong and wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a fighter and an example of strength, perseverance and of God's grace throughout her life and was never shy about sharing her testimony. We know the loss is so great because she truly meant so much to all of us. A day will not go by without us thinking of her laugh and remembering her loving smile.
A few months before she passed, she shared, "I'm not scared of dying honey, it's just like walking through that door and closing it behind me." Her peace is a perfect example of her fearless faith in God. We know she is dancing through heaven's gate, and we look forward to seeing her again.
"I will cling to the old rugged cross, and exchange it some day for a crown."
We love you always, Mommaw.
Her legacy on this earth is her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, who are the pride and joy of her life's work.
Daughters: Machele Akers, Virginia (Jenny) Farmer (David), Pamela Harper (Brian), Daphne Hapney-Rutherford (Leslie) Sons: Steven Hapney (Melissa), Robert (Bobby) Hapney (Whitney) Grandchildren: Barbara (Barbie) Bragg, Nicole Adkins, Lloyd (Frankie) Akers (Jaqueline), Danielle Sayre (Philip), Kristen Craig (Charlie), Andrew Hapney (Chelsea), Anthony Hapney, Matt Shinault (Brittany), Chris Shinault (Kristen), Jesse Boggess (Samantha), Jessica Morissette (Brian), Hunter Robinson, Jacob Robinson, Lanie Hapney Great- Grandchildren: Morgan Akers, Mallory Bragg, Madison Bragg, Joshua Hill, Josie Adkins, Dylan Williams, Ashley Akers, Lloyd Akers, Donnie Bonenberger, Gracie Powers, Jackson Akers, Sophie Akers, Israel Sayre, Cambri Craig, Cylie Craig, Nolan Hapney, Ryan Shinault, Peyton Shinault, Gracelyn Shinault, Charlee Shinault, Elliana Shinault, Hailey Shinault Great-Great-Grand children: Raelynn Bays, Noah Hill, Shiloh Norman
In addition to the family listed, there are many more loved ones who cherished Barbara and she loved them as her own.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date this autumn. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you consider donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Barbara's name. Donations can be made at www.stjude.org/donate.