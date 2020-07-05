Barbara Jean Landis Jones

BARBARA JEAN LANDIS JONES, 71, of Normantown, departed this earthly world July 4, 2020, at home, her loving husband by her side. Service will be at Ellyson Mortuary, 11 a.m. July 8. Friends received 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Glenville Cancer Fund, 217 East Main St., Glenville, WV 26351, Attn: Cancer Fund. As we adjust to the pandemic, please wear face masks, social distance, and sanitize hands when entering the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

