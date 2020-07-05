BARBARA JEAN LANDIS JONES, 71, of Normantown, departed this earthly world July 4, 2020, at home, her loving husband by her side. Service will be at Ellyson Mortuary, 11 a.m. July 8. Friends received 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Glenville Cancer Fund, 217 East Main St., Glenville, WV 26351, Attn: Cancer Fund. As we adjust to the pandemic, please wear face masks, social distance, and sanitize hands when entering the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Canterbury, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Green, Della - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Miller, Brinley - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Rogers, Robert - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Starkey, Roger - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.