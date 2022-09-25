Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
BARBARA JEAN SHAFFER, 60, of St. Albans departed this Earth for her Heavenly home on September 20, 2022.
She was met at the Gates of Heaven by her beloved Shyann and Isaac whom she grieved for daily. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Dexter and Virginia and sister, Jenny and brother Orville.
She is survived by Travis and Amber (Austin, Andrew, Faith and Ryleigh), Johnny and Allison (Kiaira and Alexis), Larry and Jennifer, (Makayla, Colton and Kinsley), Wesley (Landon, Brooklyn, Zane and Arianna). She is also survived by many siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mom loved her family until the very end. Even in her weakest days she never failed to let us know how much she loved us. There will never be another like her.
Matthew 1:28-30 Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.
Per her request there will be no service. We thank each and every one that has reached out in our time of grief.