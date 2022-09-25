Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Jean Shaffer
BARBARA JEAN SHAFFER, 60, of St. Albans departed this Earth for her Heavenly home on September 20, 2022.

She was met at the Gates of Heaven by her beloved Shyann and Isaac whom she grieved for daily. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Dexter and Virginia and sister, Jenny and brother Orville.

