BARBARA JEAN TYREE "SIS", 70, of Chandler, Arizona passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Joint memorial graveside services with her brother, Ernest Otis Tyree will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Interment of the cremains will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.