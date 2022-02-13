BARBARA JONES SCITES, 80, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed away from Alzheimer's Disease on January 29, 2022, at Morningstar Memory Care, in Boise, Idaho. She was born Barbara Carol Kellenberger on September 14, 1941 to parents Helen Margaret Josephine Holmes Kellenberger and Louis Peter Kellenberger, and was raised in Dunbar, WV, with her older brother, Louis (II). Barbara married John R. Jones of Dunbar, WV, and had two children, David and Jennifer, in Huron, Ohio, and raised them in Ravenswood, WV. While Barb and John did not remain together, she later married Kenneth "Jack" Scites; the two lived in their Ravenswood home until late in life.
While raising her children, Barbara went back to college and became a teacher, spending many happy years at Gilmore Elementary in WV. During her adult and retired years, Barbie was an accomplished long-distance runner and golfer; she loved running the Charleston Distance Run, golfing at Greenhills Country Club, watching WVU football games, and visiting her children and grandchildren from Florida to Idaho. Jack passed away in June 2020, and Barbara soon after moved to Boise, ID, near her daughter.
Barbara is survived by her children's families: David Jones (Stephanie) of Fairmont, WV and Jennifer Palagi (Riccardo) of Boise, ID; by her step-sons Timothy J.(Bev) Scites of Gallipolis, OH and Eric Paul (Susan) Scites of Pomeroy, OH.
Cremation services are under the direction of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Home in Boise, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Association to support research and care for others, at https://alz.org.
Messages of sympathy may also be shared with her children at: Jones Family, 249 Kimberly Cir. Fairmont, WV 26554.