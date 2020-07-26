BARBARA JUNE DONOHUE, 82 of Seth died July 25, 2020 at CAMC Memorial's Hubbard Hospice Unit in Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Arthur Donohue II; parents, Arnett and Bamma Osborne DeBoard and brothers, Richard and Mark DeBoard.
Surviving are husband, John Arthur Donohue Sr. of Seth; children, Deborah June Trail of Seth, Bamma (Arnold) Cooper of Ravenswood, Joseph (Christi) Donohue of Drawdy, Melissa (Tim) Harvey of Shelbyville, KY, Eric (Stephanie) Donohue of Seth, Lori (Matt) Long of Seth, Racheal (Al) Chapman of Sylvester, Jacob Donohue of Shelbyville, KY; sisters, Mischa Reveal of Kanawha City, Amy Brown of Sylvester; stepmother, Lorena Daily of Sylvester; 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.