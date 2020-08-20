BARBARA JUNE KEEN, 67 of Chesapeake died August 19, 2020 at home.
She was a former employee of CAMC General Hospital and was a home health care worker for many years. She attended Chesapeake Apostolic Church and loved to crochet and needlepoint.
She was preceded in death by Parents: Paul Eugene and Minnie Belle Hively Schnell.
Surviving are husband of 42 years: Zadok Seldon Keen of Chesapeake, sister Cathy (Bobby) Schnell of Charleston and special friends Frankie and Janet Armentrout of Chesapeake.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.