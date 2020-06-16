BARBARA KAY ADAMS, Barbara Kay Adams, 73, of Pollok, Texas formerly of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by parents Thomas F and Lillian G. Vannater. She is survived by Husband Joe Adams of Pollok Texas, son Douglas (Pam) Pate of St. Albans daughters Karla Lynn Fulks of Cross Lanes and Rebecca Ann (Darwin Alixander) Chapman of Sissonville, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and siblings David, Rodney and Patricia. A Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Mt Olive Cemetery on Buff Creek Road near Hurricane, WV.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.
Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.