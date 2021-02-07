On Christmas Eve, 2020, BARBARA KENNEDY BROWN transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord, with her daughter by her side. She passed away at the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit in Charleston, WV, where she received loving and gentle care from countless individuals through the end of her life.
Barbara was born in Clendenin, West Virginia, to Gordon "Toot" and Cleo Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband and great love, Earle S. Brown; her eldest daughter, Laura (Joel) Thomason; and her brother, Joe (Nancy) Kennedy. She leaves a lifetime of memories with her remaining children, Sam (Susan) Stephenson, Lydia (Steve) Rzucidlo, Kay (Robert) Revita, and Owen (Ginger) Brown. Barbara and Earle were blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with three more due to arrive this spring. Barbara is survived by her loving siblings, David "Mack" (Kay) Kennedy; Greg (Pat) Kennedy, Becky (Homer) Rucker, and Debbie (Rick) Abel. Her Yorkie, Winston, is thriving with family friends in NC.
Barbara met Earle, the love of her life, in 1971, marrying four months after their first date. They were devoted to each other for 48 years, before his death in 2019.
In 1971, Barbara graduated summa cum laude from West Virginia State University, earning a B.S. in secondary education (English and Spanish). She continued to study throughout her career, earning an M.A. in English from Marshall University.
Barbara spent her life in service to others, in ways large and small, seen and unseen. She was a born teacher. Barbara pursued this passion for more than thirty years with Kanawha County Schools, nine at South Charleston High and 15 at Nitro High. In 1993, she received the Kanawha County Schools Teacher of the Year award. Se ora Brown's dedication to the profession and life-long learning earned fellowships that provided her with opportunities to study in Mexico and Spain. She imparted her experience and knowledge to fellow teachers through staff development training and mentorships. To her students, Se ora Brown instilled principles of discipline and giving one's best effort through example. There are countless stories of those whose lives she shaped, or even changed, through her care and guidance.
Barbara and Earle, their children, grandchildren, and Winston made countless happy memories at their Holden Beach, NC getaway. When Earle and Barbara left their South Charleston home of thirty-eight years for Edgewood Summit in 2010, they threw themselves into life there. Winston assisted with introductions, and the Browns quickly made many friends, becoming active residents. Barbara touched many lives as the Edgewood Summit "card lady," keeping tabs on residents who might need a lift due to loss or illness, or to celebrate milestone occasions.
Barbara's curiosity, coupled with an adventurous spirit and her willing partner, took her on many grand explorations all over the world. Together, she and Earle visited 40 countries, usually with their friends from the University of Charleston Travel Club. She adored visiting Spain, and she did - 13 times! In 2007, she fulfilled a life's dream by visiting Machu Picchu in Peru on her last great adventure.
Barbara joined First Presbyterian Church of Charleston after she and Earle married there. She served as a Sunday school teacher, a Disciples study teacher, and a co-moderator of Presbyterian Women.
It has been said that, "What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal." Barbara will live on eternally in the hearts and memories of those graced by her love and her gifts. Well done, good and faithful servant. Vaya con dios! Ser en paz.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Edgewood Summit for their many years of devotion to Barbara and Earle. Special thanks also go out to her private caregivers and friends, Betty Casto, Melody Snodgrass, and Logan Casto, and sincerest gratitude to Gil Weil for his friendship during the last years of Barbara's life.
Barbara arranged to donate her remains to the Human Gift Registry at WVU School of Medicine. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, P.O. Box 11623, Charleston, WV 25339, or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. For the safety of friends and family, a celebration at Edgewood Summit to honor Barbara's life has been delayed until October 16, 2021 (1:00-4:00).