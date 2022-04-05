Barbara L. Bennett Apr 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARBARA L. BENNETT, 86, of Winchester, KY, died March 9th, 2022, after a short illness. Born January 26th, 1936, in St. Albans, WV.She was the daughter of the late Ray C. Bennett and Opal White Bennett.Barbara was a member at First Baptist Church of Winchester. She loved her animals, family, cooking, sharing her meals, reading and visiting with friends and neighbors.She retired after many years as a secretary at Union Carbide Corp. in South Charleston, WV.Barbara is survived by sister-in-law Jean Bennett and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Celebration of life service will be at Robinson United Methodist Church in St. Albans, WV at 1 p.m. on April 9th 2022. Visitation at 12 p.m.In lieu of flowers she would have preferred a donation to your local animal shelter or church of your choice.Private burial at a later time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara L. Bennett Christianity Work Wv Jean Bennett St. Albans Donation Celebration Niece Recommended for you Local Spotlight Eric Mitchell Davis Norman L. Bowman Blank Vernon Ray Jackson Blank James Burton Shirkey Doris Ann Smith Blank Alphonso Lee Erby Tony Haid Bertha Mae Downey Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events