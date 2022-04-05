Thank you for Reading.

BARBARA L. BENNETT, 86, of Winchester, KY, died March 9th, 2022, after a short illness. Born January 26th, 1936, in St. Albans, WV.

She was the daughter of the late Ray C. Bennett and Opal White Bennett.

Barbara was a member at First Baptist Church of Winchester. She loved her animals, family, cooking, sharing her meals, reading and visiting with friends and neighbors.

She retired after many years as a secretary at Union Carbide Corp. in South Charleston, WV.

Barbara is survived by sister-in-law Jean Bennett and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of life service will be at Robinson United Methodist Church in St. Albans, WV at 1 p.m. on April 9th 2022. Visitation at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers she would have preferred a donation to your local animal shelter or church of your choice.

Private burial at a later time.

