BARBARA L. SEYMOUR, 91, of Scott Depot formerly of South Charleston, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Lynchburg, VA and graduated from Trap Hill High School in 1948. Later in life she would retire from Fruehauf Trailer as office manager. Barbara had many hobbies that included arts and crafts, knitting and needle point with her true passion being sewing. She loved animals of all kind. Her beloved dog, Hime, was always by her side.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the caretakers Tonya Barker and Dawn Blake.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, CJ and Blanche Dixon and her loving husband, Arthur Seymour.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Mark) Wauhop of Maryland, Rebecca (Chris) Meadows of California, Chelya Seymour of Florida, Melissa (Bill) Coles of Scott Depot and Stephanie (Ignacio) Jimenez of California; son, Brett Seymour of Ohio; Brother-In-Law, Glenn (Liz) Seymour of Ripley; grandchildren, Jill Pickens, Megan Tarrant, Sarah Wick, Matt Coles and Crystal Meadows; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Wauhop, Savannah and Skylar Wick.
A Graveside Service will be held to honor the life of Barbara L. Seymour on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to your local Alzheimer's Association.
