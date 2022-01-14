BARBARA LAYNE BELCHER-CHAFFIN of Charleston, WV, Formerly of Williamson, WV passed away on Sunday. January 9, 2022. Barbara was the beloved and devoted daughter of Joseph D. Belcher Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Belcher, both preceded Barbara in death. Barbara was married to Bernard Chaffin, who also preceded Barbara in death.
Barbara was formerly employed by the State of West Virginia and worked at Union Carbide prior to becoming disabled at an early age. Barbara loved to socialize and had many friends during her lifetime.
Barbara was one of thirteen children and had no children of her own: Preceding Barbara in death are brothers; Leroy Collins, Franklin D. Belcher, Nathaniel G. Moore and Sister, Virginia Lee Mitchell.
Surviving Barbara is her sister and caregiver Ruth Ann Belcher, sisters Lorraine Belcher, Linda Kay Griffin. Vernita Belcher (Chris Dotson), Darretha McConnell (Darnell McConnell). Brothers; Joseph D. Belcher. Jr., Allan Eugene Belcher, Ronald Edward Belcher; one surviving aunt. Annie Ruth James, and a host of nieces', nephews, and cousins. Funeral arrangements by Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service will be held January 15th at Pentecostal United Holiness Church - 21 Mulberry Street in Williamson, West Virginia, public viewing is 11 - 1 p.m., and funeral service at 1 p.m. A private viewing is on Friday, January 14, 2022, 4 p.m., at Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.