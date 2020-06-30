Barbara Lee Westfall

BARBARA LEE WESTFALL, 87, of Leon passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at Bellaire at Devonshire following a long illness. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a lifelong homemaker.

Born June 4, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Everett R. Cummings and Dorothy M. Cummings. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son- in-law, John "Buster" Miles; brothers, Drexal Cummings and Darrel Cummings; sister, Cletia Meador.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Paul Westfall; daughters, Debra Miles of Travelers Rest SC and Karen (Kenneth E.) Hanson of Morgantown; sister, Janeth Haynes of Ripley; grandchildren, David Miles, James Miles, Travis Hanson, Tara Hanson and Torin Hanson; great grandchildren, Iris Hart-Hanson, Eliana Miles and Caleb Miles.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 1, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. A private family graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland with Pastor David Miles officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.

Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.