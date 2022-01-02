BARBARA LEE YOUNG WATSON went home to be with our Lord Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a short illness. She was born December 10, 1934, in Clendenin, West Virginia.
Barbara was valedictorian for the class of 1952 at Clendenin High School and was involved in many extracurricular activities including acting as worthy advisor in the Clendenin Order of Rainbow for Girls Assembly No. 2, member of the National Honor Society, Thespians, band, Girls Glee Club, mixed chorus, Kanawha County Chorus, Kanawha County Band, state band, state orchestra, and the Charleston Youth Symphony. Barbara was also very active in Greek life during her college years at West Virginia University. She was a member of The Emerald Circle in the WVU Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority with over 67 years of service and sisterhood. Barbara graduated in 1956 with a BS in Business Administration. Her proudest Mountaineer moments were participating in the WVU Alumni Band during homecoming football games. After college Barbara worked for Gulf Oil, Kanawha Valley Bank, and Kanawha County Schools as a substitute teacher.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, the Reverend Howard Lessley Watson, of Dunbar; her daughter, Stephanie Watson Jarvis (Ryan), grandsons Brady Harrison Jarvis and Grant Alexander Jarvis, all of Summersville; sister Donna Michelle Gaal, of Elkview; and her brother Bradley Byron Young (Barbara Alice), of Charleston; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Byron Elford and Vera Pearl McCartney Young and her sister, Norma Kay Miller.
Barbara was a long time resident of Pinch, where she and Howard built their dream home in the late 1960's. They cherished their time on Lakeview Drive and loved their wonderful neighbors. She was a member of Big Chimney Baptist Church, later Heritage Baptist Church, and also traveled with her husband, Howard, to many churches in the Kanawha Valley during his years as an active pastor.
Her family would like to thank the staff at SweetBriar Assisted Living in Dunbar for the quality care and love she received during her residence there.
Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney and a memorial service will be planned for a later date.