BARBARA LOU BARKER, 81, of Ashford WV passed away April 25, 2020. A family graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Barker family.

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.