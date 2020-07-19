BARBARA "LYNN" KEE, 76, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a short illness.
She was born January 10, 1944, in Nicholas County. She graduated from Nicholas County High School and went on to attend Glenville State College where she received a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Education.
Lynn was a vibrant, loving, strong-willed woman. She was resolute in her priorities: God, Family, Neighbors, Work. Lynn attended Brawley Chapel and Clendenin Methodist Churches. Her church family was very important to her and she loved them dearly. She lived a life of service to others and was a wonderful example to every one she met.
Lynn was a lifelong teacher and viewed her work as a calling and passion. She taught countless first graders and they were forever and always "my little first graders." Her teaching did not stop when she retired. She continued to tutor and mentor children and adults alike. She taught bible school every year. She continued teaching till the very end of her life. Even in passing, she taught lessons through the strength and power of her faith. Lynn was and is cherished and her life here on earth was an example for us all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney Joseph Young and Marjorie Gawthrop Young; her daughter, Stephanie; and sister, Judy Potts.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Steve; brother, David Young, and his wife, Linda; Judy's husband, Gary, and his wife, Rosemary; son, Pat, and his wife, Jenny; daughter, Kim Ozalas, and her fianc , David Taylor; and grandchildren, Luke Ozalas and Hayden, Ben, Emma and Sam Kee.
The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 21, at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin, with Pastor Don Stilgenbauer officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Gardens, Big Chimney.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to 25 invited guests. In order to allow others to participate in the service, a live stream link will be available on the Matics Funeral Home web site. The link will be posted the day of the service.