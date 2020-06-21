Barbara Marie Gibson

BARBARA MARIE GIBSON, 81, of Marlinton, passed away at her daughters' home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated, and a service will be held at a later date. Lantz Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.