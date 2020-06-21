BARBARA MARIE GIBSON, 81, of Marlinton, passed away at her daughters' home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated, and a service will be held at a later date. Lantz Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
