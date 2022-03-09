BARBARA MARSHALL ATWOOD CALVERT, "Batwood" passed away peacefully on February, 17, 2022 at her nursing home in Summerville, SC.
Born October 28, 1954 in Charleston, WV, she is predeceased by her parents, Charles D. and Wanda L. (Morris) Marshall, her brother C. Michael Marshall, and her former husband, Robert T. Atwood.
Graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1972, Barbara followed in her father's footsteps and worked for the Telephone Company in West Virginia for 33 years where she forged many life-long friendships. She then retired to take care of her beloved and aging mother, Wanda.
In 2006, Barbara married James W. Calvert at her favorite Myrtle Beach Campground, Pirate Land. Jim and Barb both shared a love of dogs, John Wayne, and the telephone company.
Following her heart and children, Barbara and her husband left Charleston, WV and moved outside of Charleston, SC to Summerville, SC in 2012 to be closer to her children and the beach.
Being in choir in high school at Parkersburg, Barbara had a passion for music and enjoyed a variety of concerts with her children. She and her children experienced many concerts together including her favorites Jimmy Buffett, The Moody Blues, and Paul McCartney.
Barbara is survived by her son Andrew R. Atwood and his wife, Dr. Margaret Meriwether of Columbia, SC; daughter Emily A. McGee and her husband J. Jared McGee or Charleston, SC; husband James W. Calvert; grandchildren Desmond and Finley, assorted other family and countless dear friends.
Barbara will be interred at Parks Cemetery and Mausoleum in Summerville, SC on March 10th, 2022 at 2 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held by her children, Andrew and Emily, later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal rescue or humane society.