BARBARA (MARTIN) (ROCHA) ARABE, 56 of Shreveport, LA, formerly of Scott Depot, WV passed away March 28, 2022.

Born March 17, 1965, She was the daughter to the late Donna Witt, and granddaughter of the late Namoi and Simon Webster.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Don Arabe and her son Tony Rocha, II.

Barbara was a true West Virginian, though she lived in Shreveport, LA since 2002, she still held her devotion to West Virginia in her heart.

