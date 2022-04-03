Barbara (Martin) (Rocha) Arabe Apr 3, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARBARA (MARTIN) (ROCHA) ARABE, 56 of Shreveport, LA, formerly of Scott Depot, WV passed away March 28, 2022.Born March 17, 1965, She was the daughter to the late Donna Witt, and granddaughter of the late Namoi and Simon Webster.Barbara is survived by her husband, Don Arabe and her son Tony Rocha, II.Barbara was a true West Virginian, though she lived in Shreveport, LA since 2002, she still held her devotion to West Virginia in her heart. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara Don Arabe West Virginia La Shreveport Rocha Martin Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Burton Shirkey Doris Ann Smith Blank Alphonso Lee Erby Tony Haid Bertha Mae Downey Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events