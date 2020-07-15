BARBARA (McCLOUD) BREWSTER COOK, 87, of Holden, W.Va., born June 20, 1933, daughter of Golden and Allie McCloud, departed this life surrounded by her family, on July 10, 2020, at the home of her son, Jack D. Brewster, Jr., in Shrewsbury, W.Va., where she had made her home for the last two years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Golden and Allie McCloud; husband, Jack D. Brewster, Sr.; son, Michael D. Brewster; sister, Margie Oliver; and second husband, Fred Cook.
Barbara was a member of the Holden 21 Freewill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for years. She worked as office manager at the Logan Coca Cola Plant until retirement.
Barbara is survived by her son and wife, Jack D. and Anita Brewster of Shrewsbury, W.Va.; granddaughter, Kristy Cox and husband Josh of Cedar Grove, W.Va.; grandsons, Dennis Brewster and wife Crystale of Whitman, W.Va., Gregory Brewster and his wife Nikki of St. Albans, W.Va., and Stephen Brewster of Shrewsbury, W.Va. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Sara Harmon (Jake) of Chesapeake, W.Va.; Mark Cox (Haley) of East Bank, W.Va.; Maggie Brewster and Blake Brewster of Whitman, W.Va. She is also survived by her four great-great-grandsons, whom she called her boys, Thomas, James and William Harmon and Owen Cox; sisters, Carol Workman of Hurricane, W.Va., and Nina Manns of Richmond, Va.; and Special Cousin, Becky Frazier of Williamson, W.Va. She is also survived by the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her son, Michael D. Brewster and Melodee Brewster.
The family would especially like to thank Sonja and Leslie with HospiceCare for their exceptional service during this difficult time.
Service will be a private family service at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, W.Va., with Pastor Lacy Cox, Jr., officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Honaker Funeral Home of Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.