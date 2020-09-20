BARBARA MIKEAL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13th 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born to Doy and Viva Westfall of Parkersburg, WV and was the sister of Junior, Adalee, Doris, Charles, and Dorla.
She was an accomplished quilter and often handmade beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She was known for her kindness, creativity, loving spirit, and gentle heart. She was preceded in death by her loving granddaughter Chelsea who can welcome her into the kingdom of God. She was married to Roger Mikeal with whom she had four children. She is survived by her daughter Robin and sons Dana, Shawn, and Brett. Her grandchildren Joshua, Shannon, Christian, and Patrick and her great grandchildren Reagan and Jordan, will remember her affectionately. In lieu of a funeral service her ashes will be scattered by her family, near her home in Quick, West Virginia.
We are deeply saddened to lose her but comforted to know that she is at peace. John 14:1-3.